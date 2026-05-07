Southbound 19th Avenue in San Francisco to close for weekend repaving work

Drivers who are planning to use southbound 19th Avenue in San Francisco this Mother's Day weekend should expect delays, as Caltrans has scheduled another weekend closure for repaving work.

According to the agency, southbound lanes of the roadway from Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard will be closed beginning at 3 a.m. on Friday, May 8. The closure is scheduled to continue through 5 a.m. on Monday, May 11.

During the closure, two lanes will be fully closed, while one lane will be open for public transit, emergency responders and access to local streets. Parking on 19th Avenue will be restricted to work zones during the closures, while parking is permitted on side streets.

Caltrans is recommending three detours around the closures.

Detour Via Geary Boulevard

Right on Geary

Left on Great Highway

Left on Lincoln Way

Right on Sunset Boulevard

Left on Sloat Boulevard

Alternate route: Fulton Street

Detour Via Fulton Street

Right on Fulton

Left on Great Highway

Left on Lincoln Way

Right on Sunset Boulevard

Left on Sloat Boulevard

Detour Via Lincoln Way

Left on Sunset Boulevard

Left on Sloat Boulevard

The upcoming closure is the second of three weekend closures to repave 19th Avenue, also known as Highway 1. The first closure took place from April 24 to 27.

On Memorial Day weekend, both northbound and southbound lanes of 19th Avenue between Sloat Boulevard and Holloway Avenue will be closed from Friday, May 22 at 7 a.m. through Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

Officials said organizing the work over three weekends will reduce the impact to drivers from 40 days to 10 days.

Caltrans is also planning to repave the intersection of California Street and Park Presidio Boulevard this summer.