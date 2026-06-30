Watch CBS News
Local News

San Francisco firefighters rescue person, 2 dogs from Mission District house fire

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

One person and two dogs were rescued from a fire at a multifamily home in San Francisco's Mission District late Monday night, firefighters said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded around 11 p.m. to a one-alarm structure fire at a three-story residential building near 17th and Dolores streets.

Firefighters rescued one adult and two dogs from the building. SFFD said all three were being checked by paramedics and were expected to be OK.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond the home, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue