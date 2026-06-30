San Francisco firefighters rescue person, 2 dogs from Mission District house fire
One person and two dogs were rescued from a fire at a multifamily home in San Francisco's Mission District late Monday night, firefighters said.
The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded around 11 p.m. to a one-alarm structure fire at a three-story residential building near 17th and Dolores streets.
Firefighters rescued one adult and two dogs from the building. SFFD said all three were being checked by paramedics and were expected to be OK.
Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond the home, the department said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.