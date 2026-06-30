San Francisco firefighters rescue person, 2 dogs from Mission District house fire

One person and two dogs were rescued from a fire at a multifamily home in San Francisco's Mission District late Monday night, firefighters said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded around 11 p.m. to a one-alarm structure fire at a three-story residential building near 17th and Dolores streets.

1-ALARM FIRE WITH RESCUES



The San Francisco Fire Department is on scene a one-alarm structure fire at a three -story multifamily dwelling located in the 3600 block of 17th Street in San Francisco's Mission District. Firefighters have successfully rescued an adult and two dogs,… pic.twitter.com/WIfXCtFqP9 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 30, 2026

Firefighters rescued one adult and two dogs from the building. SFFD said all three were being checked by paramedics and were expected to be OK.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond the home, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.