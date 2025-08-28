San Francisco police searching for 14-year-old missing for a month

Police in San Francisco on Thursday said they are searching for a 14-year-old girl, one month after she was last seen.

According to officers, Maryeli Rivera was last seen at her home on Potrero Avenue around 7 p.m. on July 28. She was reported missing later that night.

Rivera is described by police as a Hispanic female who is about 5'2" tall and weighing about 140 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black crop top t-shirt and red pants.

Maryeli Rivera, 14, was last seen at her home in San Francisco on July 28, 2025. San Francisco Police Department

Police said in a statement that she is known to frequent 3rd Street in the city's Bayview District.

Anyone who may locate Rivera is urged to call 911 to report her location. Information about the case can be sent to the SFPD missing persons tip line at 415-734-3070.