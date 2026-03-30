Man suspected in 1994 San Diego cold case homicide arrested in Santa Cruz, police say

More than three decades after a man was found fatally stabbed near a San Diego beach, authorities said a suspect has been arrested on California's Central Coast.

According to San Diego police, Clive Bland was found fatally stabbed on Jan. 2, 1994 near Tourmaline Surf Park in the city's Pacific Beach neighborhood. The investigation into Bland's death led police to a related crime scene on the beach.

The case eventually went cold, despite what police said was "exhaustive investigative efforts" and multiple cold case investigations over the years. Police said a suspect was identified with the help of Forensic Investigative Genealogy and other advanced forensic techniques.

With the help of Santa Cruz police, authorities arrested 50-year-old Jeffry Brandenburg of Santa Cruz in connection with Bland's killing. Brandenburg was taken into custody on Coral Street without incident.

Police said Brandenburg has been transported to San Diego and was booked into jail for homicide.

According to jail records, Brandenburg is being held without bail, with his arraignment scheduled for Monday afternoon.