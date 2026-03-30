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Man suspected in 1994 San Diego cold case homicide arrested in Santa Cruz, police say

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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More than three decades after a man was found fatally stabbed near a San Diego beach, authorities said a suspect has been arrested on California's Central Coast.

According to San Diego police, Clive Bland was found fatally stabbed on Jan. 2, 1994 near Tourmaline Surf Park in the city's Pacific Beach neighborhood. The investigation into Bland's death led police to a related crime scene on the beach.

The case eventually went cold, despite what police said was "exhaustive investigative efforts" and multiple cold case investigations over the years. Police said a suspect was identified with the help of Forensic Investigative Genealogy and other advanced forensic techniques.

With the help of Santa Cruz police, authorities arrested 50-year-old Jeffry Brandenburg of Santa Cruz in connection with Bland's killing. Brandenburg was taken into custody on Coral Street without incident.

Police said Brandenburg has been transported to San Diego and was booked into jail for homicide.

According to jail records, Brandenburg is being held without bail, with his arraignment scheduled for Monday afternoon.

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