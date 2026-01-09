Sheriff's office seeks public's help following San Carlos armed home invasion robbery

A brazen armed home invasion robbery in San Carlos overnight has prompted police to ask the public for help in finding the person responsible.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened at around 2 a.m. Friday on Greenwood Avenue, just south of Brittan Avenue and east of Burton Park. The victim told deputies that a man wearing a black face mask forced his way into the home, pointed what appeared to be a gun, and demanded money and valuables.

The man then fled from the scene on a bicycle, and the victim was not injured, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded along with drone and K9 units to search the immediate area, but the suspect was not found. He was last seen wearing the black face mask, a dark-colored hoodie, and light-colored pants.

The office was asking residents in the neighborhood around Greenwood Avenue to review any security footage recorded after midnight for any video or images of a person riding a bicycle.

"The Sheriff's Office is allocating significant resources to investigate this crime and community members can expect enhanced patrols in the area," the office said in a prepared statement.

Anyone with images or video that can help investigators can upload footage at sanmateocountyso.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/2600219. Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to contact Detective M. Dimaya at mdimaya@smcgov.org or 650-363-4064.