Person stabbed during fight at Tanforan mall in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO – Police in San Bruno are investigating after a person was stabbed at The Shops at Tanforan shopping mall on Friday night.

According to a statement posted on the department's social media, the stabbing stemmed from a fight at the shopping center. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that a person has been taken into custody. The suspect's name has not been released.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

"We are confident that there is no ongoing threat to public safety associated with this incident," police said Friday night.

Anyone with additional information about the stabbing is asked to call San Bruno Police, which can be reached at 650-616-7100.