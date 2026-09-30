Woman dies after jumping off San Bruno freeway overpass following chase, standoff with South San Francisco police

A woman involved in a police chase and standoff with South San Francisco police officers died of her injuries after jumping off a freeway overpass in San Bruno, police said on Wednesday.

The South San Francisco Police Department said in a press release that the incident began on Monday at about 8:30 p.m. when officers located a vehicle associated with a woman involved in a vehicle pursuit with another law enforcement agency earlier that day and who had multiple outstanding arrest warrants. When officers tried to contact her, she brandished a pair of scissors and got into the driver's seat of the vehicle, police said.

An officer shot her with a stun gun, which police said was ineffective, and the woman fled in the vehicle, followed by officers. The chase went south into San Bruno, where police said the woman rammed a South San Francisco police vehicle multiple times while trying to evade officers, police said. Officers deployed spike strips, and the vehicle eventually became disabled on the Sneath Lane overpass at Interstate Highway 280, police said.

The woman remained barricaded inside the car and did not respond to officers' command to exit the vehicle, according to police. A crisis negotiation team also responded to the scene and tried to communicate with the woman, but were unsuccessful.

South San Francisco police officers at a standoff with a woman in her vehicle on the Sneath Avenue overpass above Interstate Highway 280, Sept. 28, 2026. South San Francisco Police Department

Officers then shot pepper-ball projectiles into the vehicle, and the woman got out and fled toward the guardrail of the overpass, police said, and they shot her with a sponge round to try and stop her but it was not effective. A police K-9 was then deployed in an attempt to apprehend her, police said.

"The woman continued toward the overpass guardrail, and the canine was recalled," according to the press release. "Moments later, the woman intentionally climbed over the guardrail and landed on the freeway below."

Police said that officers immediately stopped the approaching traffic and began medical aid until medics arrived. The woman was taken to a trauma center, where she later died from her injuries. Police did not identify her.

No officers were injured. Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the events leading to the pursuit and the woman's actions during the encounter, remained under investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the incident was encouraged to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at 650-877-8900.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here. For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.– 7 p.m. PT, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.