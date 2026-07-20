Man wanted for felony charge in San Jose arrested in San Bruno after police chase

A man wanted in a San Jose felony case was arrested on Saturday in San Bruno after a short police chase on foot, authorities said.

At around 5:38 p.m. on Saturday, the San Bruno Police Department said it received an alert from its automated license plate reader system for a vehicle wanted in connection with a felony case out of San Jose.

A man is seeing running from a police officer in an image from the officer's body camera on San Bruno Avenue in San Bruno, July 18, 2026. San Bruno Police Department

According to social media post, the man had previously fled in a car from San Jose police officers. Police allege he did so with reckless disregard for public safety.

San Bruno officers located the wanted car parked at a gas station at the corner of San Bruno Avenue E. and 6th Avenue, just west of San Francisco International Airport. Officer body camera footage showed a man leaving the gas station convenience store and walking toward the vehicle parked at the gas pumps when an officer approached him.

The suspect, identified only as a 29-year-old man from East Palo Alto, turned and ran away on heading east on San Bruno Avenue. Officers chased the man on foot and with a patrol car until they were able to take him into custody near the onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 101.

Police said the man had an outstanding felony warrant and he was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on the warrant, as well as an additional charge of delaying, resisting, and obstructing a peace officer.