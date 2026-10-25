San Anselmo businesses prepare for potential El Niño flooding as winter approaches

With the winter storm season approaching and concerns about potential El Niño conditions, businesses in downtown San Anselmo are preparing for the possibility of severe flooding along San Anselmo Creek.

The town has a long history of damaging floods, and while officials say they have taken steps to reduce the risk, business owners remain concerned about what could happen if heavy rains send water rushing through the downtown area.

Pat Townsley, owner of Creekside Pizza, knows the danger firsthand.

During severe storms in March 2023, Townsley recorded video showing fast-moving water surging through San Anselmo Creek. His restaurant sits directly above a section of the creek where he says the narrow channel creates a bottleneck.

"We have 100% of fast-moving, high-volume water hitting a 50% chokepoint," Townsley said, describing the area beneath his restaurant where several storm drains also discharge water.

Townsley recalled a close call in 2015, when floodwaters entered his restaurant just as he was preparing to open for business.

Water seeped into the walk-in cooler and through newly installed floors. He said he had just finished work on the restaurant's bar when the flood siren sounded, and water began entering the building.

"It's like, 'Oh, no!" Townsley recalled.

Town prepares for winter storms

San Anselmo crews have been clearing storm drains and removing debris as part of preparations for the upcoming rainy season.

Town Manager Dave Donery said officials have also been inspecting downtown businesses to ensure required flood gates are installed.

The barriers are designed to help prevent rising water from entering buildings, but many have not yet been tested during a major flood.

"I don't think we've had a strong test of them because a lot of them got put in since our last flood," Donery said. "But all the engineering says they should hold."

At Ludwig's Liquor and Smoke Shop, the owner recently installed new flood gates. The business has experienced major floods before, including those in 1982 and 2005.

The removable barriers are designed to fit into channels at building entrances, creating a protective wall against rising water.

Still, officials acknowledge that predicting the impact of the next major storm is difficult.

"We have the businesses across the street from San Anselmo Creek and the other half right on the creek," Donery said. "So it's really impossible to tell until we have those instances what the impact will look like."

High tides could complicate flooding

Townsley said the threat is not limited to heavy rainfall. High tides can also contribute to flooding by slowing the movement of water downstream.

He said king tides can create resistance against water flowing through the creek, potentially worsening conditions when powerful storms move through the region.

For now, San Anselmo Creek is barely flowing through downtown. But longtime business owners know how quickly conditions can change when heavy rain arrives.

"We are prepared," Townsley said. "Our staff is prepared for the worst-case scenario."

Town officials are urging residents and business owners to sign up for emergency alerts, monitor storm forecasts and develop evacuation plans before severe weather arrives.