Antisemitic graffiti found at San Anselmo school, police say

A hate crime investigation has been launched after antisemitic graffiti was found on an elementary school campus in Marin County over the weekend, police said.

According to the Central Marin Police Authority, officers were called to the campus of Brookside Elementary School around 8:30 p.m. Saturday following a report of antisemitic images and writings found on asphalt near the multi-purpose room. Officers went to the school to investigate, documenting and photographing the graffiti.

Police were unable to remove the vandalism but contacted school officials, who were able to remove the graffiti Saturday night.

"There is no place for hatred, intimidation, or violence based on race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, or any other characteristic. Our agency is committed to protecting every resident, holding offenders accountable, and working with community members to ensure that everyone feels safe, respected, and welcome," police said in a statement.

As of Sunday, no suspects have been identified. Police believe the vandalism occurred sometime between the end of school on Friday and when officers responded.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Josh Hamilton at 415-927-5150.