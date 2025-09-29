Salinas teen shot during online sale meetup; arrest made

Police in Salinas arrested a man over the weekend on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a teen during an online sale meetup.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were told about a person who was shot in the area of East Alisal and Kern streets, near Highway 101. Soon after, a 14-year-old male arrived in front of the police station on Alisal Street with a gunshot wound to his lower right abdomen.

The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Investigators determined the teen had arranged to meet someone on Pearl Street to sell an item. When the teen arrived at the location, police said the suspect exited a home with a firearm and fired several rounds at the victim.

Officers said 33-year-old Gustavo Barraza was identified as the suspect. Barraza was safely taken into custody and was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Jail records show Barraza being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Salinas police at 831-758-7321.