Salinas sideshow crackdown leads to 9 vehicles seized, 3 arrests

Several vehicles were impounded and arrests were made in connection with a sideshow in Salinas, police said.

On Saturday, the department announced results of the crackdown, which followed a recent stunt driving event. Police said multiple drivers were identified and others involved in the sideshow.

Three people have been arrested so far, according to officers, with additional arrests expected. The suspects' names were not released.

Officers said nine vehicles that participated in the sideshow were also seized. According to police, the vehicles were registered in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties, along with Contra Costa and Alameda counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.

A video posted by police showed footage from the sideshow and some of the seized cars, which appeared to match the ones involved in the event. The impounded vehicles included sports cars, along with several sedans.

In a statement, police thanked members of the community who alerted authorities and uploaded videos of the incident, along with law enforcement partners who towed vehicles outside Monterey County.

"Illegal sideshows are dangerous, unpredictable, and put lives at risk. The Salinas Police Department remains committed to addressing this activity through enforcement and ongoing investigation," police said.

Officers also reminded the public about new state laws that take action against sideshow spectators.

"Attending or participating in a sideshow can lead to citations, arrest, and vehicle impoundment," police added.