Man found stabbed at homeless encampment in Salinas; suspect arrested
Authorities in Monterey County have arrested a suspect after a man was found stabbed at a homeless encampment in Salinas.
On Wednesday, officers were called to an encampment near Boronda Road and Hemingway Drive on reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with stab wounds to the abdomen.
Police said the victim was taken to Natividad Medical Center for treatment. He is expected to survive.
Following an investigation, officers identified a suspect and arrested him without incident.
The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Ismael Rojas, was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of murder and suspicion of a controlled substance.
Jail records show Rojas is being held on $1.005 million bail.
Additional details about the stabbing were not immediately available.