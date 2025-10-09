Watch CBS News
Man found stabbed at homeless encampment in Salinas; suspect arrested

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Authorities in Monterey County have arrested a suspect after a man was found stabbed at a homeless encampment in Salinas.

On Wednesday, officers were called to an encampment near Boronda Road and Hemingway Drive on reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with stab wounds to the abdomen.

Police said the victim was taken to Natividad Medical Center for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Following an investigation, officers identified a suspect and arrested him without incident.

salinas-encampment-stabbing-suspect-100925.jpg
Ismael Rojas, who is suspected in a stabbing at a homeless encampment in Salinas on Oct. 8, 2025. Salinas Police Department

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Ismael Rojas, was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of murder and suspicion of a controlled substance. 

Jail records show Rojas is being held on $1.005 million bail.

Additional details about the stabbing were not immediately available.  

Tim Fang

