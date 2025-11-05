Salinas man, 16-year-old brother accused of making illegal firearms, police say

Authorities in Monterey County said they arrested a Salinas man and his teenage brother for allegedly manufacturing and possessing illegal firearms.

In a statement Tuesday, police announced the arrests of 21-year-old Juan Jimenez and his 16-year-old brother following an investigation brought on by the department's Violence Suppression Task Force.

The task force authored a search warrant on the home. After seeing a vehicle leave the home, police conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, officers said they found two privately made firearms, commonly known as "ghost guns", which consisted of a .40 caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun.

Police arrested the 16-year-old along with the driver of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Francisco Hernandez Alvarez.

Alvarez was booked into the Monterey County Jail, while the 16-year-old was booked into Juvenile Hall.

A police dog appears with items that officers said was seized from the home of two brothers in Salinas, which purportedly include 3-D printers and privately made firearms, also known as "ghost guns." Salinas Police Department

Following the traffic stop, the task force executed the search warrant at the Jimenez home. Officers said the search yielded three loaded 9mm privately made firearms, along with two 3-D printers, gun parts and ammunition.

Police said Juan Jimenez was arrested and booked into jail on multiple firearm-related and gang charges. The 16-year-old is also facing firearm and gang charges.