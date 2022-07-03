'Safe and sane' consumer fireworks remain available in parts of Bay Area

SAN BRUNO (KPIX) -- With Fourth of July around the corner, "safe and sane" fireworks are on sale in several locations in the Bay Area.

Sergio Medina and his son were stocking up on pyrotechnics at a stall in San Bruno Saturday.

"We like the fountains, they're really good," Medina said. "We try to do it every year while we still can."

Despite the "safe and sane" designation, they still aren't allowed in most Bay Area communities.

"The difference between safe and sane fireworks and what we call illegal fireworks or consumer-grade fireworks is safe-and-sane fireworks don't go into the air," said Cal Fire captain Jordan Motta, who is based in San Mateo County. "In San Mateo County and in Santa Cruz County specifically, all fireworks are illegal -- even the safe and sane -- unless you're in the city of San Bruno or the city of Pacifica. Those are the only places you can use safe and sane fireworks."

"Safe and sane" fireworks aren't allowed in Contra Costa County, Napa County and most of Santa Clara and Sonoma counties.

"In the city of San Jose, all fireworks, even those labeled safe and sane are illegal to use, own or sell," said Erica Ray, the public information manager for the San Jose fire department. "With extreme drought conditions that we're seeing in the community -- and we've had very dry vegetation out there -- it takes one spark from an illegal firework to start a fire."

Motta says its only a matter of time before they get a call to respond to a fire.

"We're kind of on pins and needles here just waiting for the fire call to come in. It'll probably come, I imagine, tonight, tomorrow night or even on the fourth. Somewhere along Skyline, we're going to get a fire," Motta said. "Typically, along Skyline here, right where we are at the Sky Londa fire station. We see a lot of fires along Highway 35 at the vista points and things like that and along the vista points along 280 as well."

In San Bruno, where "safe and sane" fireworks are allowed, vendor Steven Harden says the proceeds from their sales help support community non-profit organizations.

"For the Legion, VFW and Marine Corps League, we use it for our programs to help veterans in the communities," he said.