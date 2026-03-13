From grief to giving back: A Bay Area man's journey to uplift others by designing custom home projects

Inside Ben Einstein's home, an entire wall tells a story. Floor to ceiling, the space is lined with books and memories, a tribute to his late wife, Grace, who died of ovarian cancer in 2020.

"I love to read and have a lot of books, so it's very convenient to have," Einstein said of the towering shelves, which include a rolling ladder.

The project began as a passion after Grace's passing, but had its roots in a shared dream.

"I'm oftentimes connecting with the memory of Grace," Einstein said.

Though she did not live to see the finished bookshelf, her vision inspired him to complete it.

"I remember sitting next to her hospital bed, talking to her about the design, and showing her pictures of it," he recalled.

The bookshelves are more than just storage. Many of the books were sent by strangers who had lost loved ones after Einstein's story spread online. The books also reflect elements of Grace's personality.

"...her inclination to better herself, and read, and therapy, and connecting with spirituality and all of the things that were really important to her," Einstein said.

The intricate design is a telling reflection of his love for her.

"There's like a lot of aspects to it. It holds a lot," he added.

The project now holds the key to a new chapter in Einstein's life. He now works with members of the community to design their homes or offices in a personal, uplifting manner, all free of charge.

He travelled to a nearby home where one family heard about his services through Reddit.

"The more I found out about the story, the why behind the what, I realized for me, it wasn't about him designing my space, like in a conventional way, but he was coming at this from a more emotional and psychological point of view, which really resonated with me," said Shrikala Kashyap, a client of Einstein's.

After witnessing how much a physical environment can impact an individual, Einstein calls his effort "sacred spaces."

"I think prioritizing an object or a space that is trying to incline you to be the best version of yourself has made a huge difference in my life, and I wanted to enable other people to do that without having to spend gobs and gobs of money and time," he said.

Back at home, the bookshelf that started it all continues to do what it was built for: carry stories and preserve the memories that come with them.

