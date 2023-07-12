Bay Area murder arrested after standoff at Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO — Authorities on Tuesday arrested a Bay Area murder suspect who was holed up in a Sacramento home.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies were helping to serve a search warrant at an apartment complex on Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area in the late afternoon.
The suspect, who is wanted on suspicion of murder in San Jose, was barricaded in a home in the area.
Investigators only described the suspect as a male adult.
San Jose police and SWAT were also on the scene.
