Bay Area murder arrested after standoff at Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO — Authorities on Tuesday arrested a Bay Area murder suspect who was holed up in a Sacramento home.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies were helping to serve a search warrant at an apartment complex on Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area in the late afternoon.

The suspect, who is wanted on suspicion of murder in San Jose, was barricaded in a home in the area.

Investigators only described the suspect as a male adult.

San Jose police and SWAT were also on the scene.