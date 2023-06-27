Ryan Seacrest named new "Wheel of Fortune" host

Pat Sajak to step down as "Wheel of Fortune" Pat Sajak to step down as "Wheel of Fortune" host at end of season 00:28

Ryan Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" when the long-time television personality retires after the show's upcoming 41st season.

Seacrest confirmed the news on Twitter, writing that he was "truly humbled to be stepping into" Sajak's "legendary" footsteps."

"I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," Seacrest wrote, over an image of the iconic wheel. "Pal, love the way you've always celebrated contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Seacrest added that the new role was especially meaningful because one of his "first jobs was hosting a little game show called 'Click' for Merv Griffin 25 years ago," calling it a "full circle moment." The show ran for two seasons in the late 90s.

"I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," Seacrest said.

In a news release, Sony confirmed Seacrest's appointment and said that he will also serve as a consulting producer on the show.

"We are ecstatic to have Ryan as the next host of Wheel of Fortune. Ryan loves Wheel as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show's four-decade success into the future," said Ravi Ahuja, the chairman of global television studios at Sony Pictures, in the release.

Sajak began hosting "Wheel of Fortune" in 1981, alongside Vanna White. Over the 40 seasons that the show has run, he has collected three Emmy Awards, a People's Choice Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. White has also been on the show since its start.

Sajak will continue to act as a consultant on the show for three years after his final season, Sony said.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Pat and Vanna for many years, witnessing their effortless ability to bring joy and humor to Wheel of Fortune for decades!" said Suzanne Prete, the EVP of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, in the news release. "Pat has been an incredible host and helped build the show into the success it is today. While Ryan has some big shoes to fill, I'm confident he will connect with our loyal fanbase and excite a whole new audience as we expand upon the show's great legacy. I couldn't be more thrilled."

In addition to "Click," Seacrest has previously been a co-host on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," which he left in April 2023. He has also appeared as a host on "American Idol" and other competition shows.