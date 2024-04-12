Rescuers search for missing child in Russian River; teenager rescued

Rescuers were searching Friday morning for a missing child who may have been swept away by the Russian River in Sonoma County.

The Sonoma County Fire District said crews responded Thursday afternoon to a rescue call about two juveniles in the water near Steelhead Beach north of Forestville.

A 15-year-old teen was rescued, but another juvenile - possibly only 10 years old - was still missing, the Fire District said.

The operation was turned over to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department which used patrol units and dive teams at the scene as well as drones.

Department spokesman Deputy Rob Dillon said search operations were suspended at about 9 p.m. Thursday because of darkness. The search resumed Friday morning.

The river in the area was running fast with rainwater and debris, Dillon said. The department was still trying to determine the exact age of the missing child.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.