Ron DeSantis drops out of 2024 Republican presidential race ahead of the New Hampshire primary

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign on Sunday, posting a video on X saying he could not ask his campaign staffers to give their time "without a clear path to victory."

"It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," DeSantis said.

He added that he had signed a pledge to support the eventual nominee. As he left the race, DeSantis took a parting shot at opponent Nikki Haley. Trump, he said his video, "has my endorsement because we can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear — a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism — that Nikki Haley represents."

Soon after DeSantis announced he was dropping out of the race, Haley told reporters he had run a good campaign and said, "May the best woman win."

After placing a distant second in Iowa, losing to former President Donald Trump by 30 points, DeSantis has failed to articulate his path to the nomination and what states he would be able to win against Trump, dropping out of the race two days before the New Hampshire primary.

He had invested large amounts of time and money in trying to win Iowa, as he and his super PAC bet that an aggressive approach of retail politics and building a ground game operation would result in an upset or a closer race. DeSantis finished 30 points behind Trump last week in the Iowa caucuses.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

Nidia Cavazos contributed to this report.