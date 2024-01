Ron DeSantis drops out of 2024 presidential race Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential race ahead of the New Hampshire primary. In a video posted to X on Sunday, DeSantis announced his decision to suspend his campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump. CBS News campaign reporters Aaron Navarro and Nidia Cavazos join Lana Zak to discuss the latest developments in the 2024 race.