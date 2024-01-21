Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race -- how will that affect the New Hampshire primary? Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Sunday he is dropping out of the 2024 Republican presidential race. In a video posted to X, DeSantis said he could not ask his campaign staffers to give their time "without a clear path to victory." CBS News political director Fin Gomez breaks down what's ahead in New Hampshire. Then, CBS News campaign reporter Olivia Rinaldi takes a look at the Trump campaign's reaction to DeSantis exiting the race.