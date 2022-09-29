Man accused of brandishing firearm on Rohnert Park trail arrested on multiple felony counts

ROHNERT PARK – A man suspected of brandishing a firearm along a trail in Rohnert Park last week has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including alleged child abuse, authorities said.

Shortly after noon on September 22, officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were called to the Copeland Creek Trail near Snyder Lane. A caller reported that the suspect displayed the handle of a firearm and left the area.

Authorities searched the area for the suspect but were not able to find him. The search also led to the lockdowns of nearby Rancho Cotate High School, Lawrence Jones Middle School and Richard Crane Elementary School.

Investigators identified a 29-year-old man as person of interest in the case. The man turned himself into authorities on Monday.

Following an interview with detectives, authorities said the man was arrested on multiple felony counts, including four counts of child abuse with possible great bodily injury, one count of assault with intent to commit rape. He was also arrested on four misdemeanor counts of exhibiting a firearm and one misdemeanor count of battery.

The man, identified as Tyler David Collins, has been booked into the Sonoma County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bond. It was not immediately known when Collins would appear in court on the charges.

Authorities are still looking for the firearm used in last week's incident. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Ben Kopshever at 707-584-3352, referring to case $22-3724.