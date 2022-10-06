Hit-and-run drivers sought after 2 children on bicycles struck in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is looking for the drivers of two vehicles who struck and injured children riding bicycles Wednesday on the same road and then left the scene before officers arrived.

Both young victims suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scenes. Both drivers initially stopped but left the scene without identifying themselves to witnesses and before the arrival of emergency responders.

Investigators are looking for two people:

The driver of a light blue or purple sedan or small SUV, described as an Asian woman about 50 years old, with shoulder-length black and gray hair (Case #22-3946)

The driver of a red vehicle with California license plates 7YPM635 (Case #22-3947).



The first collision was reported at 7:40 a.m., when the female driver's vehicle struck a bicyclist crossing Snyder Lane at the Copeland Creek Trail crossing.

Public safety officials said witnesses told the driver to remain at the scene, but she drove off south on Snyder Lane before any emergency responders arrived.

The second collision came just 25 minutes later and was also on Snyder Lane, where a vehicle pulling out of a parking lot at Lawrence E. Jones Middle School struck a child riding a bike across the street.

Investigators said witnesses told them the driver initially stopped to speak with the child she had just hit, but then left the scene without identifying herself and before emergency responders arrived.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor in either collision, public safety officials said.

Investigators urge anyone with any information regarding these traffic collisions to please contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600 and refer to the corresponding case number noted for each collision.