Rodeo couple charged with murder, abuse after claiming toddler drowned in bathtub

RODEO – Prosecutors have charged a Contra Costa County couple with murder and child abuse following a death of a toddler on Monday.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the couple's home in Rodeo around 8:50 p.m. following a report of a 2-year-old child drowning in a bathtub.

Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on the toddler. The child was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the child did not die from drowning but instead from injuries resulting from what the District Attorney's office said was "prolonged abuse." The investigation also found a second child in the couple's care who had suffered life-threatening injuries from abuse.

Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Destiny Rose Deboe and 21-year-old Tyshawn Haywood on suspicion of murder, child abuse resulting in death, torture in the death of a toddler and abuse of an infant.

"The loss of a young life deeply impacts us all," District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement. "Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this incredibly difficult time. We are committed to seeking justice and holding those responsible accountable for their actions."

According to the District Attorney's office, Deboe and Haywood are being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $1.7 million bail ahead of their arraignment. Authorities did not say when the couple would appear in court.