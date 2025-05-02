Rockets beat Warrors 115-107 to set up Game 7 in Houston

SAN FRANCISCO — Fred VanVleet had 29 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, Alperen Sengun contributed 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets kept their season alive by beating the Golden State Warriors 115-107 on Friday night and forcing a deciding Game 7 in their first-round playoff series.

Golden State went cold when it mattered most: The Warriors missed 13 straight shots between Draymond Green's basket with 10:12 left and a 3-pointer by Stephen Curry at the 3:35 mark.

Now, everybody will get back on an airplane and head to Houston for Game 7 on Sunday for a chance to meet well-rested Minnesota in the Western Conference semifinals. That's exactly what the Warriors were hoping to avoid with a chance to clinch at home in Chase Center.

Curry scored 29 points but shot 9 of 23, going 6 for 16 from deep. Jimmy Butler added 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

VanVleet converted a four-point play to start the fourth quarter after the Warriors had pulled within two with Curry's flurry to end the third. Jalen Green scored the next time down on a putback of his own miss. Then, VanVleet's 3 from the top with 6:47 remaining put Houston up 101-89.

Curry's driving layup with 39 seconds left in the third made it a four-point game, firing up the home crowd in bright yellow playoff shirts with matching rally towels. He then made two free throws as the Warriors pulled within 86-84.

But the Warriors couldn't keep it going. With a balanced effort on both ends — including 17 points and hustle plays by big man Steven Adams off the bench — Houston had an answer nearly every time Golden State threatened or made a big play.

The Warriors led 3-1 in the series but fell behind in a hurry in a 131-116 Game 5 loss Wednesday night as Houston's offense rolled after averaging 98 points through the first four games of the series.

VanVleet was brilliant again. He shot 7 for 13 from the floor after consecutive games going 8 for 13, and he converted all nine of his free throws to put him at 21 for 27 over the past three games at the line.

Draymond Green passed Isiah Thomas (987) for 15th place on the NBA playoff assists list and now has 992.

Draymond Green picked up an offensive foul at the 8:53 mark of the first quarter for shoving Jalen Green. The play went to review and the foul was determined to be a flagrant-1. But after two straight games with dustups, both teams stayed poised.

The Warriors dropped to 27-11 since Butler's debut on Feb. 8 following his trade from Miami.