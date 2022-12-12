Rock and Roll Hall of Famers create memories at San Francisco show

ALL STAR HALL OF FAMERS PLAY ONE NIGHT FREE CONCERT

SAN FRANCISCO -- More than 5,000 individuals stood in the cold, rainy weather on Saturday to get the experience of a lifetime: a free concert and admission to a collection of historic music, sports and American memorabilia.

On stage a the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, for one night only five great Rock and Roll Hall of Famers would play -- R.E.M's Mike Mills, Ann Wilson from Heart, Stephen Stills, the legendary Buddy Guy and Bay Area Rock start John Fogarty from Creedence Clearwater Revival.

It's hard to believe a concert with this kind of line-up would be free. But then again, you may not know the man behind it all, His name is Jim Irsay.

As to why a free concert?

"I humbly say I don't need the money and why would I collect money from people who do need the money cause I've been there before when I did need the money," Irsay said.

The Indianapolis Colts owner told the crowd that at this point in his life, he wants to live more a life of service.

"It's not being noble or because I want to be a saint it's just because you know when I see a human being sufffering -- it gets to me," he remarked.

Irsay owns a nd-boggling collection of memorabilia Along with the free concert, Irsay's team set up a popup museum with some notable artifacts.

On display: Jerry Garcia's custom made "Tiger" guitar.

"This is the most beautiful of all the guitars", murmured Larry Hall, as he cradled the instrument in his arms.

Hall is the chairman of the Irsay Collection. He carefully took the guitar out of the display case so KPIX 5 could see the intricate handiwork up close.

It took six years for the famed luthier Doug Irwin to make "Tiger" for Garcia

"It has a ton of history," Hall said. "It was the last guitar he played. Soldier Field was the last concert before Jerry passed and obviously iconic and so connected to the Bay Area."

Also included in the exhibit, the original manuscript of "On the Road," written on a 200-foot scroll of UPI printer paper by Beat Generation Pioneer Jack Kerouac; a baseball bat used by the great Jackie Robinson; the boxing shoes worn by Muhammad Ali during the "Thrilla in Manilla" match against Joe Frazier; Ringo Starr's Drum set when he played with the Beatles, and a standup piano used in the recording of the Beatle's groundbreaking "Sergeant Pepper" album.

The concert hall was packed. At one point, former Cal star and Colt's Ring of Honor Inductee Tarik Glenn was joined by another Colts player and Ring of Honor Inductee Edgerrin James with his son. The lights went up, and the pro athletes threw NFL footballs into the crowd.

At another point, the phenomenal Ann Wilson sung a tribute to the late Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac. She would return at the end to perform two Led Zeppelin songs as well Van Morrison's "Into the Mystic".

Guitar virtuoso Kenny Wayne Shepherd played not only Garcia's "Tiger", but one of the collections most valuable guitars: Pink Floyd Frontman David Gilmour's famed "Black Strat" - used in some of the band's most iconic songs on "Dark Side of the Moon" and "The Wall."

Shepherd explained the special connection to these historic guitars when he picks one up and begins to play.

"It's not like you're going to paint over the Mona Lisa or something like that," he said. "But with these amazing instruments you know you can actually pick them up and play them and you can make a contribution to them while still preserving their significance."

The night ended with John Fogarty coming out and playing some of his biggest hits including "Fortunate Son".

Irsay has lived through some tough times in his life, lost a beloved sister in a tragic accidents, and has had first hand experience with substance abuse, He donates small fortunes to many nonprofits, and sees goodness, truth, and inspiration in music.

Buddy Guy walked up to the podium and the first thing out of his mouth had all the musicians nodding their head in agreement and with applause.

"We should have more people like you, the world would be a better place if we had more people like you," he said looking directly at Irsay.

Irsay also made a couple of donations to two Bay Area nonprofits: "Project Night Night" which benefits homeless children; and the Orhloff House Addiction Recovery Center. Each nonprofit received $25,000.