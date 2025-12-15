Shots fired during fight outside Richmond school, police say

A search for a suspect is underway after shots were fired during a fight outside a school campus in Richmond during the noon hour, police said.

Shortly after 12:05 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Chanselor Avenue following multiple reports of a fight. As officers responded, additional callers said shots were fired.

When police arrived, they found a large group of people outside Sylvester Greenwood Academy located at 831 Chanselor Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, what police described was a "large fight" took place outside the school, with both students and adults involved. During the incident, police said a suspect produced a firearm and fired at least one round.

The school building was struck by at least one bullet and sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Following the shooting, Sylvester Greenwood Academy and the neighboring campus of Leadership Public Schools were briefly placed on lockdown. Police said both schools remained in session as police investigated.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Richmond police at 510-233-1214.