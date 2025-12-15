Watch CBS News
Crime

Shots fired during fight outside Richmond school, police say

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A search for a suspect is underway after shots were fired during a fight outside a school campus in Richmond during the noon hour, police said.

Shortly after 12:05 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Chanselor Avenue following multiple reports of a fight. As officers responded, additional callers said shots were fired.

When police arrived, they found a large group of people outside Sylvester Greenwood Academy located at 831 Chanselor Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, what police described was a "large fight" took place outside the school, with both students and adults involved. During the incident, police said a suspect produced a firearm and fired at least one round.

The school building was struck by at least one bullet and sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Following the shooting, Sylvester Greenwood Academy and the neighboring campus of Leadership Public Schools were briefly placed on lockdown. Police said both schools remained in session as police investigated.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Richmond police at 510-233-1214.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue