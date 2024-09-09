Watch CBS News
3 drivers cited, cars impounded following weekend sideshow in Richmond

By Tim Fang

Three drivers were cited and had their vehicles seized following a sideshow in Richmond over the weekend, which drew a large crowd of spectators.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of West Cutting Boulevard and Canal Boulevard Saturday night.

"Officers encountered numerous recklessly driving vehicles, with 200 spectators watching, setting off commercial-grade fireworks," police said on a social media post.

Zero Tolerance for Sideshows! Last night, RPD Officers responded to a large sideshow on W. Cutting Blvd and Canal Blvd....

Posted by The Richmond Police Department on Sunday, September 8, 2024

Officers dispersed the crowd and followed four vehicles from the scene. Police said the drivers were not familiar with the area and encountered a dead end at East Richmond Avenue and Wine Street.

One of the drivers fled the scene and ended up with flat tires after running over a spike strip and a concrete island, according to officers. The vehicle and driver were not located.

Meanwhile, the three other drivers remained at the scene. The drivers were cited for reckless driving and had their cars impounded for 30 days.

Police did not release the driver's names, but said none were from Richmond and had traveled to the East Bay from as far away as Patterson and Sacramento in the Central Valley.

The drivers face fines up to $500, towing fees and possible suspension of their driver's licenses.

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

