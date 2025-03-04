Richmond man arrested by San Jose police for sex trafficking a minor

Police in San Jose on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrest of a Richmond man accused of intending to exploit a juvenile for commecial sex trafficking, authorities said.

SJ sex trafficking suspect Kendrick Robinson. San Jose Police Department

According to the press release issued by the San Jose Police Department, back in November of last year, the department's Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) launched an investigation after an adult male suspect initiated contact with an individual who he believed to be a juvenile female for prostitution. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Richmond resident Kendrick Robinson, engaged in online and phone communication to arrange commercial sex activities with the victim. This allowed detectives to obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect.

Last Thursday, Robinson traveled to San Jose from Richmond with the intent of exploiting the juvenile victim for prostitution and was arrested with assistance from the SJPD Special Operations M.E.R.G.E. Unit. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for commercial sex trafficking.

The San Jose Police Department also thanked the San Francisco Field Office of U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service for their help on this case. Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the San José Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force via email at 4435@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at (408) 537-1224.

Crime tips can be anonymously submitted by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information submitted leads to an arrest, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.