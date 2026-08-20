3rd victim, 2-year-old child, dies of her injuries in Richmond arson

A 2-year-old girl who was critically injured in a house fire that police say was intentionally set by a relative has died of her injuries at the hospital, the third family member to die in the incident.

A spokesperson with the Richmond Police Department announced the child's death on Thursday morning. A 33-year-old woman remained in critical condition Thursday, spokesperson Lt. Joe England said.

Police said the fire at a home on 15th Street east of the Richmond City Center was intentionally set, and immediately folllowed another house fire two doors away on the same block that was unrelated to the arson.

Sergio Rivera Vega Richmond Police Department

Suspect Sergio Rivera Vega, 32, was arrested at the scene of the second fire on charges of murder and arson causing great bodily injury. Police said he was a resident of the home where the second fire was set, which also killed Rivera Vega's 47-year-old father and his 5-year-old nephew. The 2-year-old who died was his niece, and the other woman critically hurt is Rivera Vega's sister, police said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.