Freeway shooting on I-80 freeway in Richmond sends person to hospital

An investigation is underway following a shooting on Interstate 80 in Richmond over the Memorial Day holiday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to eastbound 80 near Hilltop Drive around 7:30 p.m. Monday on reports of a shooting. Officers said one person sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, a CHP spokesperson said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Following the shooting, all eastbound lanes of I-80 at El Portal Drive were shut down for the investigation. All lanes of the freeway were open as of about 9:30 p.m.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. Officers did not provide details about potential suspects.