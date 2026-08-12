1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond stabbing; suspect arrested

Two people were stabbed, one fatally, in Richmond on Tuesday evening and a suspect was arrested hours after the incident, police said.

The Richmond Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday that the stabbing happened at about 11:18 p.m. Tuesday on Wood Place next to Pennsylvania Avenue in the city's Belding Woods neighborhood. Officers arrived to find two people who had been stabbed and they were both taken to a hospital.

One of the victims, identified as 59-year-old Martinez resident Michael Young, died of his injuries. The second victim was listed in stable condition and expected to survive, police said. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Richmond resident David Contreras, a man who was on active parole. The investigation determined that Contreras got into an argument with the victims in their home, described as a transitional home, before Contreras used a knife to stab both the victims, police said.

The next morning, Contreras reported to the Concord Parole Office and turned himself in, according to police. He was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Richmond police asked anyone with information about the case to contact the department's investigations bureau at 510-621-1288.