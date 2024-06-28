Volunteer at Richmond church arrested on rape charges

RICHMOND – A man who has volunteered at several churches in the East Bay has been arrested and charged with rape for allegedly abusing a girl over the span of several years, police in Richmond announced Friday.

According to officers, the victim notified police on March 21, reporting that a church volunteer at Saint Cornelius Church had sexually assaulted her.

The victim said the assaults took place while attending music lessons at the church, where the suspect served as a music director. She also reported that the abuse began when she was a minor and continued for several years until she was an adult.

Following months of investigation, police arrested 37-year-old Miguel Angel Villalobos on June 21 and was booked into jail. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Villalobos with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object.

Miguel Angel Villalobos. Richmond Police Department

Police said Villalobos has worked at other churches in the Bay Area since 2010, including Saint Clement Church in Hayward and Queen of All Saints Church in Concord.

As of Friday, Villalobos remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Investigators said that there may be additional victims involving Villalobos. Anyone with information is urged to reach Detective Terry Thomas of the Richmond Police Department over email or by calling 510-621-1746.