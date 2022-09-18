Reward increased to $40,000 in search for third Kevin Nishita slaying suspect

OAKLAND – A reward for information leading to the arrest of a third suspect still at large for the shooting death of security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita has been increased to $40,000.

His family announced the increase in the reward this past week. A preliminary hearing is set to begin for two Nishita's alleged killers who are already in custody in the coming week.

Kevin Nishita homicide suspect Laron Gilbert Oakland Police Department

Police have trying to locate 27-year-old Laron Gilbert, who is believed to be a member of a San Francisco gang, since identifying him as a suspect in March. He was charged last April along with 25-year-old Shadihia Mitchell and 24-year-old Hershel Hale. All three have previous felony criminal records.

The reward was increased by donations from his family and friends, family said.

Nishita's widow, Virginia Nishita, said this week she and her family want three people to stand trial for the killing of her husband, not just two. Nishita is pleading for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Laron Marques Gilbert to come forward so she and her family can have some closure.

"Someone out there knows where Laron Gilbert is hiding. I am begging you to please call the Oakland Police Department." Nishita said. "Kevin spent his career as a police officer helping the citizens of the Bay Area. Now he needs your help finding the last remaining suspect still on the loose. Kevin deserves justice."

Nishita was fatally shot while protecting a KRON-TV news crew on assignment at 14th Street and Webster streets in Oakland the day before Thanksgiving last year.

"I am frustrated that there are only two men appearing before the judge Monday in Kevin's murder and not three." says Virginia Nishita. "Laron Gilbert is still out there running around free. He's been charged with the murder of my husband, just like the other two. The police say he is a gang member and a felon who is considered armed and dangerous. He needs to be held accountable and off the streets so he can't hurt anyone else."

Anyone with information on Gilbert's location is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3426.