Rev. Amos Brown decries racist text messages sent to some San Francisco students

A San Francisco civil rights icon on Friday decried the series of anonymous racist text messages that were being sent to Black students across the country.

Federal authorities are investigating the text messages that targeted Black students from middle school to college across ten states, including some from San Francisco.

The racist messages referenced slavery and plantations, with some mentioning President-elect Donald Trump's victory on Tuesday.

The messages were sent from phones using area codes across 25 states.

Reverend Amos Brown -- President of the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP -- spoke out about the racist messages and the broader issue of hate he says is spreading in our communities.

"This is like a forest fire that is burning in this city and nation," Brown said. "And it's time that people of conscience, of goodwill, of decency and civility come together and make sure that we exorcise, that we rid this nation from this demon of division, racism and incivility."

The San Francisco Unified School also released a statement. It read:

""San Francisco is a beacon for diversity and inclusion, and we will not tolerate hate in our city. Our hearts go out to anyone who is on the receiving end of these messages... We will continue to vigorously work to make our schools safe, welcoming, and healthy spaces where our students and staff can learn, grow, and thrive together."

Investigators say it is unclear who sent the texts or how people's contact information was obtained.

Anyone who receives a racist text message is asked to contact local law enforcement or their local FBI field office, which can be reached at 1-800-CALL-FBI.