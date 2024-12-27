Suspects in multiple Sonoma County retail thefts arrested near Sears Point

Two suspected retail thieves were arrested last week for allegedly stealing nearly $3,000 worth of alcohol and beauty products from businesses in Sonoma County, authorities said.

The suspects were pulled over by Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies at about 10:25 p.m. Dec. 18 after they were spotted in a car with a headlight out and expired registration in the area of Highway 37 and Arnold Drive, near Sears Point in southern Sonoma County.

One of the deputies recognized the car from a previous theft in Sonoma a few days earlier.

The suspects were identified as Tawa Higgins, 36, of Pittsburg, and Corenesha Brooks, 29, of Antioch. Brooks initially provided a fake name and birthdate that would have made her a teenager, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators learned that Brooks had an outstanding warrant for $250,000 from Contra Costa County for theft-related charges.

Deputies allegedly saw a large amount of alcohol and beauty products in the car, and the suspects weren't able to provide receipts for the items, which totaled about $2,845. The sheriff's office said it appears the items were stolen from at least five locations in Sonoma County.

The pair were arrested and booked into the Sonoma County main jail on suspicion of crimes that include organized retail theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy. They were later released on $30,000 bail.