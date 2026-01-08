Man convicted in prolific NorCal retail theft spree sentenced to 2 years prison, 3 years mandatory supervision

A man convicted in a retail theft spree across 11 Northern California counties between 2023 and 2025 was sentenced to prison on Wednesday, authorities said.

Shawn Naputi pleaded no contest to six counts of felony theft on November 12, 2025, in Sonoma County, in exchange for a prison term of five years and four months, according to a press release from the District Attorney's Office. Two years will be served in actual custody, and the remainder on mandatory supervision, the DA's Office said.

Naputi had been originally charged with 56 felony theft charges after an investigation that began in May 2024, when Naputi was observed stealing merchandise from a Friedman's Home Improvement store in Santa Rosa. Employees told responding sheriff's deputies that Naputi had previously stolen from the store seven other times since January 2024.

An organized retail theft unit of the DA's Office took over the investigation and determined Naputi had committed more than 80 thefts from multiple retailers in the Bay Area and Sacramento area between October 2023 and May 2025, totaling over $80,000 in losses to the retailers. Among the stores he stole from were Best Buy, Boot Barn, Dick's Sporting Goods, Friedman's Home Improvement, Home Depot, Kohl's, Lowe's, and REI, prosecutors said, in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Placer, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sacramento, San Francisco, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo.

Prosecutors were able to take advantage of legislation passed under Proposition 36, designed to combat organized retail theft, with the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office assuming jurisdiction from the affected counties to prosecute all crimes under one criminal complaint.

"This case exemplifies the very reason that Proposition 36 was passed by the voters, to stop prolific thieves that repeatedly victimize our communities' businesses which previously, under Proposition 47, provided little accountability and few consequences for retail theft," said Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez in a prepared statement.

The court also issued several restraining orders against Naputi, barring him from entering the stores for up to two years. Naputi will also pay $83,093.64 in restitution.