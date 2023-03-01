Rescue of high school basketball player highlights risk of cardiac arrest in sports

SAN JOSE - The use of an AED (automated external Defibrillator) during an NFL game that saved Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's life has put a spotlight on the risk of cardiac arrest in sports.

It's the leading cause of death in young athletes. Estimates vary, but leading health experts say about 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 80,000 young athletes die of sudden cardiac arrest each year.

For 15 year old Ryan Chian, love of basketball won't fade away. The splash of a Spaulding sphere is sweet to anyone who knows the game.

"It feels relaxing and just feels good to play," said Chian.

Just days before high school tryouts last fall, the freshman was practicing with his San Jose Spartans AAU teammates. Suddenly, he collapsed, going into cardiac arrest.

Ryan's coach and team were left to witness a medical emergency that none of them expected to see.

"Anytime I think about it I get a little choked up, because you don't want to see anybody in that situation," said San Jose Spartans AAU coach Paris Maxey.

Lifeguards -- and siblings -- Ian and Molly Hanaray were working a shift nearby at the Campbell Community Center Pool, and had just completed CPR training, found themselves in a life and death situation.

"Once Molly came in saying grab the defibrillator it was jump get defibrillator, sprint to the gym and immediately start CPR," said Ian Hanaray.

"We usually go through this training but it's fake scenarios and not real. I was panicked in a way, but I remained calm," said Molly Hanaray.

Doctors say the quick response by the siblings saved Ryan's life. He underwent surgery to place an ICD at Stanford Children's Health.

"He spent the first seventy two hours in a medically induced coma," said Ryan's father Martin Chian.

Cardiac arrest in youth sports is rare, but doctors say it still happens about once every 5 days. Knowing CPR, and being AED ready are critical.



"Until the AED gets there the heart is not pumping out blood to the body. So what CPR does is it pumps out blood from the heart out to the body to preserve the brain and other organs," said Dr. Scott Ceresnak of Stanford Children's Health.

"It's a miracle he made it this far without brain damage," said Martin.

Before collapsing, Ryan showed no signs of heart problems. He's more than grateful for how his life was saved.

"I'm learning to let go of things and accept what happened to me," said Chian.



He's found a way to keep his hoop dreams alive through his little brother Connor, coaching him the way only a big brother can.

"I'm hard on him when he messes up and when he doesn't practice," said Ryan.

"He pushes me hard but it gets me a lot better," said Connor.

Ryan's teaching him moves on and off the court by overcoming obstacles with the heart of a champion. The CDC says more than two thousand children die every year suffering sudden cardiac arrests.

After the incident, the Spartans AAU organization made it mandatory for every coach to be CPR certified.