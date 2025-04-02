Report: NBA investigating Grizzlies star Ja Morant over gun gesture towards Warriors bench

The NBA is investigating Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for a gesture he made at the end of Tuesday's loss to the Golden State Warriors, according to reports.

Towards the end of the game that the Warriors won 134-125 thanks in part to a 52-point performance by Golden State guard Stephen Curry, Morant mimicked holding a gun with both hand in a gesture in the direction of the Warriors' bench. Curry, fellow veteran Draymond Green and Buddy Heild could be seen reacting to the gesture afterwards in video from the game broadcast.

CBS Sports said Wednesday afternoon that the NBA was looking into the incident, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN reporter Shams Charania also said the NBA would look at a gesture made by Heild as well.

CBS Sports noted that Morant has faced multiple past suspensions in connection with incidents involving actual guns. In 2023, he was suspended eight games after flashing a gun on Instagram at a Colorado nightclub. Then, in May of the same year, he was suspended 25 more games after again showing off a gun while in a car during another Instagram video.

Morant was also investigated for an incident that took place after a Jan. 29, 2023 game against the Indiana Pacers in which a person in Morant's SUV allegedly shined a red laser pointer at a Pacers team bus following a confrontation between some of Morant's acquaintances and members of Indiana's traveling party. The NBA ultimately could not determine that anyone was threatened with a weapon.

The Warriors and the Grizzlies have developed a fierce rivalry in recent years that peaked with a heated match-up in the 2022 Western Conference semifinals that found Golden State emerging victorious on the way to the team's last NBA title.

Earlier this season, the Warriors suffered one of their most embarrassing loses in recent memory to the Grizzlies, getting pounded 144-93 in Memphis last December that was also notable for Curry missing every shot he took in the first half of the game.