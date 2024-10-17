Report: Embattled San Francisco Unified Superintendent set to resign

San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Matt Wayne could resign as soon as Friday, according to published reports.

The San Francisco Chronicle and Mission Local are reporting that the embattled Wayne has agreed to his resignation Friday.

While the school board hasn't specifically confirmed Wayne's planned resignation, it has scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday evening at 5 p.m. with one agenda item related to school district personnel.

Wayne has been getting a lot of heat since the release of a proposed school closure list last week forced by a massive budget shortfall.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed weighed in on the issue earlier this week. On Tuesday, she said she no longer has confidence that Wayne could lead the district and demanded that it to halt the closing of schools.

"This cannot continue. Whatever this current proposed school closure process was meant to accomplish, or could have accomplished, is lost," the mayor said. "This has become a distraction from the very real work that must be done to balance the budget in the next two months to prevent a state takeover. It is time to immediately stop this school closure process."

While she criticized Wayne, Breed did not call for him to step down.