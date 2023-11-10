Redwood City police: Man "terrorized" elderly parents, caused $30K in damage to home

REDWOOD CITY – Police in Redwood City arrested a man on felony elder abuse, vandalism and other charges after he allegedly took over their home and caused multiple disturbances in their neighborhood.

According to officers, 26-year-old Jason Holden was arrested Thursday after setting a large fire in the backyard of a home on Waterside Circle in Redwood Shores.

"Holden had terrorized his elderly parents and the community in which they resided in," police said in a statement, referring to incidents that began in October.

Officers said Holden took over his parents' home and caused more than $30,000 in damage. He also allegedly vandalized a neighbor's vehicle.

Police had tried to reach the man on multiple occasions, but he fled from officers on foot and by vehicle. Search and arrest warrants were obtained.

The department's SWAT team and CNU unit had intended to serve the warrants on Friday, but decided to serve them immediately after firefighters responded to the home Thursday night, over concerns about his escalating behavior and the possibility of additional fires.

Police said Holden did not comply with negotiators to leave the home and attempted to barricade himself inside. SWAT officers deployed a 40mm less lethal weapon and used a police dog to take him into custody.

Holden was taken to the San Mateo County Jail after being medically cleared. He faces charges of felony elder abuse, felony vandalism, felony eluding and resisting arrest.

According to jail records, Holden is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.