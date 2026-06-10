23 pounds of meth seized, 2 arrested following traffic stop in Redwood City

Police in Redwood City said they arrested two people on multiple felony charges following a traffic stop that led to the seizure of more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine.

Around 7 p.m., detectives with the help of the Drug Enforcement Administration and authorities in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, conducted a traffic stop near 5th Avenue and Spring Street. Police seized about 20 pounds of the drug and identified the occupants as 52-year-old Susano RomeroAguirre and 41-year-old Huber CarilloOrtiz of Oakland.

During the traffic stop, a person unrelated to the incident backed a truck into a parked law enforcement vehicle and left the scene. Police said the person drove erratically and hid inside a mobile trailer on the 700 block of Barron Avenue.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Christian LunaMedina was cited for alleged hit-and-run and reckless driving and was later released. Two others were also cited and released for allegedly obstructing officers.

Methamphetamine that Redwood City police said was seized following a traffic stop on June 9, 2026. Redwood City Police Department

On Tuesday night, a search warrant was executed at a home on the 100 block of Broadway. Police said three more pounds of methamphetamine were seized.

RomeroAguirre and CarilloOrtiz were booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion possessing methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine and conspiracy.

According to jail records, RomeroAguirre is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, while CarilloOrtiz is scheduled to appear on Thursday.