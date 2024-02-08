Vornado recalls 2 million garment steamers sold at Walmart, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond due to serious burn risk

Vornado is recalling two million garment steamers sold by retailers nationwide because they can spew hot water while heating or in use, posing a serious burn hazard to those nearby.

The recall involves Steamfast, Vornado and Sharper Image-branded steamers sold at retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Amazon, according to the notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Vornado has received 122 reports of hot water spraying or spitting from the steam nozzle, including 23 reports of burn injuries, the Andover, Kansas-based importer of the products manufactured in China stated.

Sold for between $14 and $35 from July 2009 to January 2024, the recalled steamers include:

Steamfast model numbers SF-425, SF-435, SF-440, SF-445, and SF-447

Vornado model number VS-410

Sharper Image model number SI-428

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

People who purchased the recalled products should stop using them and contact Vornado for a refund or a replacement steamer, depending on the model. The company can be reached at 888-240-2768 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at vornado.com/recalls/hhgs.

In addition to the roughly 2 million steamers sold in the United States, another roughly 13,000 were sold in Canada, according to the company.

Vornado in December recalled an additional 1.75 million Steamfast travel steam irons due to fire, burn and shock hazards, adding to about 275,000 previously recalled in April.