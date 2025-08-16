Rays rally late to beat Giants 2-1, spoil Verlander's strong start

Yandy Díaz and Brandon Lowe hit consecutive two-out RBI singles in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for the second straight day to beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Rays' offense had been on mute much of the day against three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, but broke out when Verlander left after seven scoreless innings.

After No. 9 hitter Nick Fortes was hit by a pitch with two outs, Chandler Simpson singled before Díaz singled in Tampa Bay's first run off José Buttó (3-3). Lowe followed with his second hit of the game to drive in a run and hand the Giants their seventh consecutive loss.

Edwin Uceta (9-2) retired four batters. Pete Fairbanks pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

Tampa Bay's win spoiled a solid start by the 42-year-old Verlander, who allowed two hits and had eight strikeouts, moving him within four of tying Walter Johnson (3,515) for ninth place on the career list.

The Giants scored in the sixth when Willy Adames singled, stole second and came home when Christian Koss hit a single past diving third baseman Junior Caminero.

Rays starter Adrian Houser matched his season-high of six strikeouts and allowed four hits over five scoreless innings making his third start since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was ejected in the eighth inning for arguing a strike call.

Key moment

With two on and two out in the sixth, Rays right fielder Jake Mangum chased down Jung Hoo Lee's deep drive and made a sliding catch on the warning track.

Key stat

Verlander needed 17 pitches to retire the side in the sixth and seventh.

Up next

Giants ace RHP Logan Webb (10-9, 3.34 ERA) faces Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (8-9, 3.86) in the series finale on Sunday.