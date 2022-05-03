Watch CBS News

Random attack in Mission Dolores leaves 13-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A 13-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after someone punched him and slammed him to the ground in San Francisco's Mission Dolores neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.

The attack was reported at 2:52 p.m. in the 400 block of Church Street, where investigators say someone approached the teen, punched him in the face and then slammed him to the ground before fleeing.

The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Tuesday.

No arrest has been made in connection with the attack and no suspect information was immediately released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on May 3, 2022 / 1:44 PM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

