Rain doesn't dampen New Year's block party in downtown San Francisco

San Francisco welcomed the New Year with a block party, and the rain didn't keep too many people away.

The 2nd Street from Market to Howard was packed with people celebrating the start of 2026.

It was a slow and soggy start to Downtown First Thursdays on New Year's Day, but as the music started filling the streets, more people arrived to enjoy the party.

"I mean, I will support our friends rain or shine," said Joni from San Francisco. "I actually think there are a lot more people here than I thought there would be here, given the rain."

Joni and her friends got all decked out to start 2026 in style. They weren't about to let a little rain keep them home.

"I feel like San Francisco people are down to have a good time and not going to be kept down by rain usually," said Melanie from San Francisco. "So, it's mostly just a question of people pacing all the fun they've been having."

For Joni, though, this year's event may pale in comparison to last year.

"He got down on a knee to a Taylor Swift song," she said. "The one where it like got down on a knee. (Love Story) Everyone was there. Everybody was in hot chocolate-themed outfits, and he got down on a knee and proposed. It was the best day of my life."

Organizers say for this New Year's Day block party, they focused on bringing live music to the event. There was also a wishing forest for people to leave their wishes. For many, it's to make 2026 better than last year.

"I think for a lot of people 2025 was kind of a rough year, but it's also a year where I feel like the city was gaining momentum at the same time," said Maro Guevara with Into the Streets.

Joni says she's noticed the changes in San Francisco. For 2026, her goal is to get to know the city she calls home.

"I don't really do New Year's resolutions, but I would love to see and explore more of San Francisco," she said. "I've been here for 8 or 9 years, and there's so much to see. I think being down here made me realize all these vendors. There's so much more in the city I don't know about."

Organizers say over the last 21 consecutive Downtown First Thursdays, the event has brought roughly 300,000 people to the area and generated $28 million for local businesses and vendors.