Protestors voice opposition to possible reopening of former Dublin prison as ICE detention site

On Saturday, protestors gathered in Dublin to voice opposition to the Trump administration's apparent interest in reopening the infamous federal women's prison in Dublin as an ICE detention site.

Protestors took to the streets to demand that the facility not only be kept closed but be demolished.

"No ICE in Dublin," they chanted.

The deportations are already unpopular in much of the Bay Area, but to suggest that detainees be housed at FCI Dublin, was pretty much the last straw for activists.

"FCI Dublin, the Federal Correctional Institution for women, down the street, must remain permanently closed," said Courtney Hanson with the California Coalition for Women Prisoners.

The prison was closed last spring after officials said the condition of the facility was "not meeting expected standards," because of asbestos and toxic mold.

But it also had a disgraceful history, dubbed "The Rape Club" for years of rampant sexual abuse on women inmates.

Kendra Drysdale was one of them.

"We want the 'Rape Club' demolished. We deserve that," she told a cheering crowd. "We as survivors deserve to see that building taken down and never, ever, house anyone. Not immigrants, not Bureau of Prisons. No one should be housed in that building."

So, on Saturday afternoon, several hundred protestors lined busy street corners near the prison in response to the news that ICE officials have made a number of exploratory visits to the closed prison in recent days.

ICE did not respond for comment, but they have confirmed that they are looking for locations for new detainment facilities.

For Satsuki Ino, it felt all too familiar. She was born in the Japanese internment camp at Tule Lake and sees clear parallels with what's happening today.

"Trump today wants to put 120,000 people in detention, and that's the number of Japanese Americans who were incarcerated in WWII," she said. "So, detention, deportation, removing us from our neighborhoods, our homes, it's all a reverberation of my own history."

But not everyone saw it that way. Mike Grant was live streaming from the protest.

"We're just about getting ready to deport a bunch of these people that came in illegally in this country," he said into his phone. "That's what it's all about...illegals."

The local Trump supporter said he sees no problem with holding immigrants at FCI Dublin.

"It doesn't matter to me a bit. I think it's fine to have them here," he said. "I know they're low-value targets for people, as far as they're not going to be. They're not the criminals."

So then why should they be detained?

"They came in the country illegally," he said. "Crossed that border, that's illegal."

Initially, ICE said it was only targeting the criminal element within the immigrant community. But now, even Mike admitted that ICE is arresting people who don't seem to pose any threat.

"They're probably, more than likely, they're probably pretty good people. But they crossed the border illegally, one way or the other. It's against the law," he said.

For some, the argument is that simple. If someone is living here illegally, no matter how long, they are a criminal and should be treated as such.

And if that means reopening one of the most notorious prisons in America, so be it. Obviously, not everyone agrees with that.

A number of California's federal elected officials, including Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, spoke out this week against the reopening of the Dublin prison, questioning the ability of the site "to meet basic immigration detention standards."