"Prolific" retail theft suspect arrested after multiple Lululemon heists in San Mateo

A man described by police as a "prolific" retail theft suspect was arrested in San Mateo after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing from a shopping mall store.

The robbery happened at a Lululemon store in the Hillsdale Shopping Center. San Mateo police said store employees called to report a man entered the store, filled a bag with multiple clothing items, and ran from the store without paying. The merchandise was valued at over $5,600.

Employees told police they recognized the suspect because he had stolen from the store seven other times since February.

Stolen merchandise from a Lululemon store in San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center, Carlos Palafox in custody. San Mateo Police Department

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Daly City resident Carlos Palafox. After workers provided a description of Palafox and the direction he fled, officers spotted him about two blocks away from the store. He was detained after initially trying to walk away from officers and the bag containing the stolen items was found.

Palafox was arrested for eight counts of second-degree burglary and eight counts of felony organized retail theft and booked into San Mateo County Jail.

Last month, four other suspects were arrested following the theft of over $10,000 of merchandise from the same Lululemon store and a police chase to San Francisco.