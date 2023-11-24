Pro-Palestinian rally converges on The Grove during Black Friday shopping

Pro-Palestinian protest moves through the Fairfax District Pro-Palestinian protest moves through the Fairfax District 01:31

A large group of pro-Palestine protesters moved through The Grove shopping center just before noon on Black Friday, carrying a giant banner that read "No Business as Usual."

Organizers of the Shut it Down for Palestine effort say the message behind the march is to "Make it clear that there will be no business as usual until Palestine is free," according to the ANSWER Coalition.

The group issued the international call to action to boycott, disrupt and rally at commercial centers on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

"We must keep building momentum and increase the pressure with more marches, walk-outs, sit-ins and other forms of direct action directed at the political offices, businesses and workplaces that fund, invest, and collaborate with Israeli genocide and occupation," wrote shutitdown4palestine on its website.

The group, which marched through The Grove Friday, started at Pan Pacific Park and moved through other streets in the Fairfax District, disrupting traffic with the Los Angeles Police Department monitoring.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement noting it was monitoring the protest and issued a precautionary citywide tactical alert.

"The LAPD's objective is to ensure public safety for all, while facilitating the Frist Amendment rights of those peacefully demonstrating," the department wrote on social media. "Equally the department will enforce the law when individuals engage in acts of violence."