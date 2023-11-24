Watch CBS News
Pro-Palestinian rally converges on The Grove during Black Friday shopping

A large group of pro-Palestine protesters moved through The Grove shopping center just before noon on Black Friday, carrying a giant banner that read "No Business as Usual."

Organizers of the Shut it Down for Palestine effort say the message behind the march is to "Make it clear that there will be no business as usual until Palestine is free," according to the ANSWER Coalition.

The group issued the international call to action to boycott, disrupt and rally at commercial centers on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

"We must keep building momentum and increase the pressure with more marches, walk-outs, sit-ins and other forms of direct action directed at the political offices, businesses and workplaces that fund, invest, and collaborate with Israeli genocide and occupation," wrote shutitdown4palestine on its website.

The group, which marched through The Grove Friday, started at Pan Pacific Park and moved through other streets in the Fairfax District, disrupting traffic with the Los Angeles Police Department monitoring.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement noting it was monitoring the protest and issued a precautionary citywide tactical alert.

"The LAPD's objective is to ensure public safety for all, while facilitating the Frist Amendment rights of those peacefully demonstrating," the department wrote on social media. "Equally the department will enforce the law when individuals engage in acts of violence."

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 11:58 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

